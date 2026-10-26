Boring fruit salad? Try this honey-lime dressing
What's the story
Creating a refreshing fruit salad with a honey-lime dressing is an easy way to enjoy a healthy snack or dessert. This combination of sweet and tangy flavors elevates the natural taste of fruits, making it an ideal choice for any occasion. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up a delightful dish that not only tantalizes your taste buds but also provides essential nutrients. Here's how to make this delicious fruit salad.
Fruit selection
Choosing the right fruits
Selecting the right fruits is key to making a delicious salad.
Go for a mix of seasonal fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and kiwi for color and texture. You can also add some tropical fruits like mango or pineapple for an exotic touch.
Make sure the fruits are ripe but not overripe to maintain their firmness and flavor.
Dressing preparation
Preparing the honey-lime dressing
To prepare the dressing, mix fresh lime juice with honey in equal parts until well combined.
The acidity of lime balances the sweetness of honey, creating a perfect dressing.
You can also add a pinch of salt to enhance the flavors further. Adjust the sweetness by adding more honey if desired.
Salad assembly
Assembling the salad
Start by washing and cutting your chosen fruits into bite-sized pieces.
Toss them gently in a large bowl so that they are evenly mixed, without bruising them too much.
Drizzle your prepared honey-lime dressing over the fruit mixture, and toss lightly again to coat all pieces evenly with this flavorful mixture.
Serving tips
Serving suggestions
Serve your fruit salad immediately for best taste and texture, but it can also be refrigerated for up to one hour before serving, if needed.
This dish works well as part of breakfast or brunch spreads, but also makes an excellent side dish at lunch or dinner gatherings.
Garnish with mint leaves, if desired, before serving, to add an extra layer of freshness.