5 last-minute hairstyles that always work
What's the story
Be it a busy day or a special occasion, having quick hairstyles can save you a lot of time and effort. These styles are not just easy to create, but also versatile enough to suit different events. With just a few minutes and minimal tools, you can achieve looks that are both stylish and practical. Here are some quick hairstyles that fit various occasions without much hassle.
Ponytail
Sleek ponytail for a polished look
A sleek ponytail is perfect for professional settings or formal events. To get this look, start by straightening your hair with a flat iron. Gather all your hair at the nape of your neck, and secure it with an elastic band. Use a small section of hair from the ponytail to wrap around the elastic band for added elegance. Finish off with some hairspray to tame any flyaways.
Bun
Messy bun for casual outings
The messy bun is an effortless style that works perfectly for casual outings or relaxed environments. Simply gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around itself, and secure it with bobby pins or a hair tie. This style gives off an effortlessly chic vibe while keeping your hair neatly out of your face.
Twist
Half-up half-down twist for versatility
The half-up, half-down twist is ideal for those who want some hair down but still need it out of their way. Take two sections from either side of your head and twist them toward the back before pinning them together with bobby pins or an elegant clip. This hairstyle can be worn at both work and social gatherings.
Crown braid
Braided crown for elegance
A braided crown adds an element of sophistication without requiring too much time or skill. Start by parting your hair down the middle and creating two braids on each side of your head. Bring each braid over the top of your head like a crown, securing them in place with bobby pins, as needed. This style is perfect for weddings or formal parties.
Low bun
Sleek low bun: Timeless elegance
The sleek low bun is timeless, yet modern enough for any occasion, be it office meetings or evening events. Simply pull all your hair back into a low ponytail at the base of your neck, twist it tightly, then wrap it around itself into a bun shape. Secure it using bobby pins, along with some gel if needed, ensuring everything stays smooth throughout the day.