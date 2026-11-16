Give your hair a quick makeover with these pin-up styles
What's the story
Hairpins are the most underrated tools in our beauty arsenal, are they not? They are versatile, affordable, and can be used to create a number of hairstyles in no time. Be it a casual day out or a formal event, hairpins can come to your rescue. Here are some easy hairstyles you can create with just a few hairpins, and how they can transform your look in minutes.
Tip 1
Classic twist updo
The classic twist updo is perfect for both formal occasions and everyday wear.
Start by gathering your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail and wrap it around itself to form a bun.
Secure the bun with two or three hairpins, inserting them from different angles to keep it in place.
This elegant style keeps your hair off your face, and looks polished.
Tip 2
Half-up half-down twist
For those who love having some hair down but want a little styling, the half-up, half-down twist is perfect.
Take two sections of hair from either side of your head and twist them towards the back. Secure the twists together with a couple of hairpins for a secure hold.
This style gives you a touch of sophistication without compromising comfort.
Tip 3
Side-swept elegance
The side-swept elegance hairstyle is ideal for adding a touch of glamour to any look.
Start by parting your hair deeply on one side, and sweep all your hair over one shoulder.
Use one or two decorative hairpins to secure the swept-over section at the back of your head, creating an elegant drape effect that enhances any outfit.
Tip 4
Messy bun with flair
A messy bun with flair is perfect for casual outings or when you're on the go, but still want to look put together.
Gather all your hair into a high ponytail and twist it loosely around itself to form a bun.
Secure it with several bobby pins, letting some strands fall naturally for that effortless vibe.
Add decorative pins if you want extra style points.
Tip 5
Twisted crown braid
Twisted crown braids give you an intricate look without the effort involved in traditional braiding techniques.
Start by taking small sections from each side of your head near the temples, then twist them toward each other at the back.
Pin them securely using bobby pins, creating an illusory crown effect around the head's circumference.
Perfect for special occasions, or when you want to feel regal every day!