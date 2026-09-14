5-minute recipe: Avocado beetroot crostini
What's the story
Avocado beetroot hummus crostini is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that combines the creamy texture of avocado with the earthy flavor of beetroot. This dish is not just easy to prepare, but also packed with essential nutrients, making it an ideal start to your day. The vibrant colors and unique flavors make it a delightful choice for those looking to enjoy a healthy meal without spending too much time in the kitchen.
Ingredients
Ingredients you'll need
To prepare this dish, you will need ripe avocados, cooked beetroots, chickpeas, lemon juice, garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
For the crostini base, use whole-grain bread or baguette slices.
These ingredients come together to create a flavorful hummus spread that pairs perfectly with crispy bread.
Preparation
Simple preparation steps
Start by blending the avocados and beetroots until smooth.
Add chickpeas for protein and texture.
Squeeze in some lemon juice for freshness, and add minced garlic for flavor.
Drizzle olive oil while blending to achieve creaminess.
Season with salt and pepper according to taste preferences.
Assembly
Assembling your crostini
Slice your whole-grain bread or baguette into thin pieces, and toast them lightly until golden brown.
Spread a generous layer of the avocado beetroot hummus on each slice, ensuring even coverage.
You can garnish with fresh herbs like parsley or cilantro, if desired, for an added burst of flavor.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits explained
This dish is loaded with nutrients that promote good health.
Avocados provide healthy fats, which are good for heart health, while beetroots are rich in antioxidants that help fight inflammation.
Chickpeas provide protein and fiber, which keep you full longer, while lemon juice adds vitamin C for immunity support.