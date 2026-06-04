Hummus on rye bread: A wholesome breakfast option

A quick breakfast can be both nutritious and delicious, especially when you combine the goodness of rye bread with a creamy hummus spread. This combination provides a perfect balance of fiber, protein, and healthy fats to kickstart your day. With just five minutes of preparation, you can enjoy a satisfying meal that fuels your morning without compromising on taste or nutrition.

#1 Choosing the right rye bread Selecting the right rye bread is key to making this breakfast work. Go for whole grain rye bread, as it is richer in fiber and nutrients than the white varieties. Whole grain rye bread also offers a deeper flavor profile that goes well with the creamy texture of hummus. You can find these at most grocery stores or bakeries.

#2 Preparing homemade hummus Making hummus at home is easy and rewarding. For a basic hummus, blend canned chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, and water until smooth. Adjust the consistency by adding more water, if required. Homemade hummus lets you control the ingredients and customize flavors by adding spices or herbs.

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#3 Assembling your breakfast To put together your breakfast, simply spread a generous layer of homemade or store-bought hummus on slices of rye bread. You can add toppings like sliced cucumbers or tomatoes for extra crunch and flavor. If you like some heat, sprinkle red pepper flakes over the top.

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