Add these quick Indian tarts to your daily breakfast scenes
What's the story
A good day starts with a great breakfast, but who has time for that on busy mornings?
Enter Indian breakfast tarts! They're like regular tarts, but with a twist - they're filled with delicious Indian flavors.
Check out these quick and savory options that won't leave you scrambling in the morning. (pun intended!)
Paneer spinach
Paneer and spinach filling
A paneer and spinach filling is a healthy and delicious option.
To make, simply saute one cup of chopped spinach and 100 grams of crumbled paneer in a pan with some oil, garlic, and spices like cumin and coriander powder.
This filling cooks in under 15 minutes and can be spooned into pre-baked tart shells for a fast and nutritious breakfast.
Potato masala
Spicy potato filling
And, if you are like me and want something more conventional, a spicy potato filling will remind you of the classic masala dosa stuffing.
Just boil two large potatoes until soft, mash them, and then fry with mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric powder, and green chilies for around 10 minutes.
This spicy potato masala can be stuffed into tart shells for a quick breakfast fix.
Chickpea salad
Chickpea salad filling
Chickpea salad filling is delicious and full of healthy ingredients.
Simply rinse one cup of canned chickpeas under cold water and combine with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, and chaat masala for that classic Indian taste.
This no-cook filling can be spooned into tart shells just before serving for a zesty breakfast treat.
Preparation tips
Tips for preparing tarts quickly
To make things even faster, either make or purchase pre-made tart shells ahead of time.
You can cook fillings in bulk over the weekend, ensuring everything is ready to go for the week.
For an even speedier solution, use puff pastry squares as your tart bases. Simply bake them as instructed before adding your filling.