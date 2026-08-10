Your breakfast needs this millet smoothie bowl
What's the story
A nutritious breakfast can be prepared in just five minutes with this millet and seeds smoothie bowl recipe. This dish combines the goodness of millet with a variety of seeds, offering a balanced meal to kick-start your day. The ingredients are simple and easily available, making it an ideal choice for those with busy mornings. Here's how you can make this quick, yet nutritious, breakfast option.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To prepare this smoothie bowl, you will need cooked millet, chia seeds, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, almond milk, or any plant-based milk of your choice, and fresh fruits like bananas or berries for topping.
These ingredients are packed with essential nutrients, such as fiber and healthy fats, that contribute to overall well-being.
Blending
Blend until smooth
Start by adding the cooked millet and chia seeds into a blender.
Pour in enough almond milk to cover the ingredients halfway.
Blend until you achieve a smooth consistency.
The chia seeds will help thicken the mixture slightly as they absorb some liquid during blending.
Assembly
Assemble your bowl
Pour the blended mixture into a bowl. Top it generously with flaxseeds and sunflower seeds for added crunch and nutrition.
These seeds provide omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health.
You can also add sliced bananas or berries on top for natural sweetness.
Serving suggestion
Enjoy immediately
This smoothie bowl is best enjoyed fresh to retain its creamy texture and vibrant flavors.
It is an ideal breakfast option that requires minimal preparation time, but offers maximum nutritional benefits to keep you energized throughout the morning.