Healthy breakfasts: 5-minute avocado parathas

Avocado parathas make for a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in five minutes. This dish combines the creamy texture of avocados with the wholesome goodness of whole wheat flour. It is an ideal choice for those who want a healthy start to their day without spending too much time in the kitchen. Here are some tips to make delicious avocado parathas.

Tip 1 Choosing ripe avocados Selecting ripe avocados is key to making the best parathas. Ripe avocados are soft to touch but not mushy. They should have a uniform green color without dark spots or blemishes. A ripe avocado will give you a creamy texture that mixes well with the dough, making your parathas soft and flavorful.

Tip 2 Preparing the dough To prepare the dough, mash one ripe avocado in a bowl until smooth. Add one cup of whole wheat flour, a pinch of salt, and water as required to knead into a soft dough. The avocado replaces oil or ghee, making it healthier while keeping the dough moist. Knead well for about two minutes before covering it with a damp cloth.

Tip 3 Rolling out parathas Divide the dough into small balls, and flatten each ball slightly. Dust with flour to prevent sticking while rolling out each piece into thin circles on a flat surface. Ensure even thickness across each paratha for uniform cooking on high heat.

Tip 4 Cooking tips for perfect texture Heat a tava or skillet over medium flame until hot but not smoking hot. Place one rolled-out paratha on the tava and cook till small bubbles appear on its surface; flip it over using tongs or spatula. Press gently with cloth or spatula while cooking both sides evenly till golden brown spots appear without burning edges.