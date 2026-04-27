How to make spinach ricotta pinwheels

Spinach ricotta pinwheels make for an easy and healthy breakfast option. They are quick to prepare and ideal for busy mornings. These pinwheels combine the goodness of spinach, with creamy ricotta cheese, making a delicious and nutritious start to your day. Here are some tips on how to make this delightful breakfast treat in no time.

#1 Choosing the right ingredients Choosing fresh ingredients is key to making delicious pinwheels. Go for fresh spinach leaves instead of frozen ones for a better texture and taste. Use whole wheat tortillas or wraps for a healthier option. Make sure your ricotta cheese is fresh and creamy, as it will make the filling smooth and flavorful. Adding herbs like basil or oregano can also enhance the taste.

#2 Preparing the filling To prepare the filling, wash and chop the spinach leaves finely. Mix them with ricotta cheese in a bowl until they are well combined. You can add salt, pepper, and any other spices of your choice to taste. Mixing the ingredients properly ensures that every bite has an even flavor distribution.

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#3 Assembling the pinwheels Spread the spinach-ricotta mixture evenly over each tortilla or wrap. Roll them tightly from one end to another to form cylindrical shapes. Use a sharp knife to slice each roll into bite-sized pieces after rolling them up completely.

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