Dosa lovers, try this healthy oats version
What's the story
Oats masala dosa is a quick and healthy take on the traditional South Indian breakfast. The dish combines the goodness of oats with the flavors of spices, making it a nutritious option for busy mornings. Paired with sambar, it makes a complete meal that is both filling and energizing. Here is a simple recipe to prepare this delightful dish, perfect for those who want to enjoy a healthy breakfast without spending too much time in the kitchen.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for oats masala dosa
To prepare oats masala dosa, you will need rolled oats, rice flour, semolina (sooji), water, salt, and spices like cumin seeds and mustard seeds.
For the filling, use boiled potatoes, onions, green chilies, turmeric powder, and coriander leaves.
These ingredients come together to create a flavorful dosa batter and a delicious potato filling.
Batter prep
Preparing the dosa batter
Start by grinding the rolled oats into a fine powder.
In a bowl, mix this oat flour with rice flour, and semolina. Add water gradually to make a smooth batter. Season with salt as per taste.
Heat a nonstick pan or tawa on medium flame and grease it lightly with oil.
Pour one ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it evenly in a circular motion.
Filling prep
Making the potato filling
For the potato filling, mash boiled potatoes in a bowl.
Saute chopped onions in oil until they turn golden brown. Add green chilies, turmeric powder, and salt to taste.
Mix well before adding the mashed potatoes, along with chopped coriander leaves for added flavor.
Tips
Cooking tips for perfect dosas
Ensure your pan is adequately heated before pouring the batter; otherwise, dosas may stick or not cook evenly.
Use a low flame while cooking so that the inside gets cooked properly without burning the outside layer.
Flip only when one side is golden brown, then place the prepared potato mixture on top, fold over like a half-moon shape, and serve hot with sambar on the side.