Get the perfect ponytail in just 5 minutes
What's the story
Creating a stylish ponytail in just five minutes is all about having the right tools and techniques. Hairbands are essential for this task, as they provide the necessary hold and style. With a few simple steps, you can achieve a polished look that suits various occasions. Whether you're heading to work or an evening out, these tips will help you master the art of quick ponytail styling.
Tip 1
Choose the right hairband
Selecting the right hairband is crucial for achieving a secure and stylish ponytail.
Opt for elastic bands that match your hair colour for a seamless look. These bands provide better grip without causing breakage or damage to your hair.
Avoid those with metal parts, as they can snag and pull your hair out.
A set of colourful scrunchies can also add an element of fun to your style.
Tip 2
Master the basic ponytail technique
The basic ponytail technique is simple, yet effective.
Start by gathering all your hair at the desired height on your head.
Use one hand to hold the gathered hair while using the other hand to wrap an elastic band around it multiple times until secure.
Ensure that the ponytail sits evenly, and adjust any bumps or lumps before proceeding.
Tip 3
Add volume with teasing
Teasing is an effective way to add volume and texture to your ponytail in no time.
Take small sections of hair from underneath your ponytail and gently backcomb them with a fine-tooth comb or brush.
This will create lift at the roots, making your ponytail appear fuller without much effort or time.
Tip 4
Incorporate braids for style variation
Incorporating braids into your ponytail can instantly elevate its style quotient without taking much longer than five minutes.
Simply braid small sections from either side of your head before gathering them into one big ponytail at the back.
Secure everything together with an elastic band, ensuring that both braids are evenly distributed throughout.
Tip 5
Use accessories for flair
Accessories like decorative clips or pins can add flair to any quick ponytail style. They are easy to apply within minutes.
Just place them strategically along either side of where you've secured everything together using elastics earlier on in this process.
This way, they don't interfere with holding everything firmly in place while still looking good overall!