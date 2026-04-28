5-minute recipe: Ricotta and spinach toast

If you are looking for a quick, nutritious breakfast option, try ricotta and spinach toast. This simple recipe combines creamy ricotta cheese with fresh spinach on a slice of whole-grain bread. Not only is it easy to prepare, but it also packs in protein and fiber to kickstart your day. With just a few ingredients and minimal prep time, this toast makes for a healthy start to your morning routine.

Tip 1 Choosing the right bread Selecting the right bread is key to making the perfect toast. Whole-grain bread is a great option as it gives you more fiber and nutrients than white bread. You can also go for sourdough or rye if you want to try different flavors. The key is to pick a bread that complements the creamy texture of ricotta without overpowering it.

Tip 2 Preparing fresh spinach Fresh spinach is key to making this toast nutritious and delicious. Wash the spinach leaves properly to get rid of any dirt or grit. You can either use them raw for a crisp texture or lightly saute them in olive oil for a softer bite. Either way, spinach adds vitamins A and C, iron, and calcium to your breakfast.

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Tip 3 Choosing quality ricotta cheese Ricotta cheese makes this toast creamy and delicious. When choosing ricotta, go for fresh or organic varieties if you can. They are creamier and have a richer flavor than the packaged ones. Ricotta is also a great source of protein, which keeps you full longer and gives you the energy to start your day.

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