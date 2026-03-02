This 5-minute spinach pancake recipe is unbeatable

Spinach pancakes are a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple recipe combines the goodness of spinach with basic pantry ingredients to create a delicious start to the day. Ideal for busy mornings, these pancakes offer a healthy dose of greens without compromising on taste. Here's how you can whip up this easy breakfast dish in no time.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make spinach pancakes, you will need fresh spinach leaves, flour, water or milk, salt, and pepper. These ingredients are usually available in most kitchens. The spinach provides essential vitamins and minerals, while the flour acts as the base for the pancakes. Water or milk is added to achieve the desired consistency, and salt and pepper enhance the flavor.

Preparation 1 Blend spinach mixture Start by washing the spinach leaves thoroughly to remove any dirt or grit. Once cleaned, place them in a blender with a little water or milk. Blend until smooth to form a green puree. This step ensures that the spinach is evenly distributed throughout the batter, giving you a vibrant color and nutritious boost.

Preparation 2 Mix batter ingredients In a mixing bowl, combine the blended spinach puree with flour. Add salt and pepper according to taste preferences. Gradually add more water or milk until you reach a smooth batter consistency similar to regular pancake batter. Make sure there are no lumps for even cooking.

Cooking time Cook pancakes quickly Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease it with oil or butter if desired. Pour small amounts of batter onto the skillet to form pancakes of desired size. Cook each side for about one minute until golden brown spots appear on both sides, indicating they are done.