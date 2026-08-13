5 cute summer hairstyles to try with a scrunchie
What's the story
Summer is here, and with it, the need for quick, easy hairstyles that keep you cool and stylish. Scrunchies are the perfect accessory for this season, giving you a no-fuss way to style your hair. They come in all colors and patterns, so you can match them with your outfit or mood. Here are five quick summer hairstyles using scrunchies that are both practical and fashionable.
Ponytail
High ponytail with a twist
A high ponytail is a classic summer look, but adding a scrunchie gives it an instant upgrade.
Simply gather your hair at the crown of your head and secure it with an elastic band. Then, wrap a scrunchie around the base for added flair.
This style keeps hair off your neck while adding a pop of color or pattern.
Bun
Messy bun magic
The messy bun is perfect for those lazy summer days when you want to look put together without much effort.
Pull your hair into a loose bun at the back of your head, and secure it with a scrunchie.
Not only does this keep hair off your face, but it also gives you an effortlessly chic look.
Half-up
Half-up half-down style
The half-up, half-down style is perfect for those who want to keep some hair down while tying back a portion.
Take the top section of your hair and tie it back with a scrunchie, leaving the rest down.
This style is versatile and can be worn casually or dressed up.
Braid
Braided ponytail delight
A braided ponytail is an elegant way to keep cool in the summer heat.
Braid your ponytail after tying it high on your head with an elastic band.
Finish off by wrapping a matching scrunchie around the end of the braid for added hold and style.
Side ponytail
Side ponytail charm
The side ponytail gives you a playful yet sophisticated look, perfect for any occasion.
Gather all your hair to one side and secure it with an elastic band before adding a colorful scrunchie around its base for extra charm.
This simple yet effective hairstyle keeps you looking fresh all day long.