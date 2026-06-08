Give classic poha a crunchy twist

You'll love this nutty poha recipe!

By Simran Jeet 09:45 am Jun 08, 202609:45 am

What's the story

Spiced poha with nuts is a quick breakfast option that marries the goodness of flattened rice with crunchy nuts. This five-minute recipe is ideal for those busy mornings when you need something nutritious and filling. The dish is easy to prepare and uses common ingredients, making it accessible to everyone. With its balanced flavors and textures, spiced poha with nuts makes for a wholesome start to the day.