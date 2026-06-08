You'll love this nutty poha recipe!
What's the story
Spiced poha with nuts is a quick breakfast option that marries the goodness of flattened rice with crunchy nuts. This five-minute recipe is ideal for those busy mornings when you need something nutritious and filling. The dish is easy to prepare and uses common ingredients, making it accessible to everyone. With its balanced flavors and textures, spiced poha with nuts makes for a wholesome start to the day.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for preparation
To prepare spiced poha with nuts, you will need flattened rice (poha), a handful of mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, etc.), mustard seeds, turmeric powder, green chilies, salt, and oil. These ingredients are usually available in most kitchens and add to the taste and nutrition of the dish. The nuts add protein and healthy fats, while the spices give flavor without adding calories.
Preparation
Quick preparation steps
Start by rinsing the poha under cold water until it softens. In a pan, heat a little oil, and add mustard seeds until they crackle. Add turmeric powder and green chilies for flavor. Mix in the softened poha gently, along with salt to taste. Finally, add the mixed nuts for crunchiness. Stir well to combine all ingredients evenly before serving.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits of poha
Poha is low in calories but high in carbohydrates, making it an ideal energy source for the day. It is also rich in iron, which helps with the formation of red blood cells and prevents fatigue. The addition of nuts increases protein content, which helps in muscle repair and growth. Spices like turmeric also have anti-inflammatory properties that promote overall health.
Tips
Tips for enhancing flavor
To enhance the flavor of your spiced poha with nuts, try adding some fresh coriander leaves or a squeeze of lemon juice before serving. These additions bring an extra layer of freshness and acidity that balances the richness of the nuts and spices perfectly. Adjusting spice levels according to personal preference can also make this dish more enjoyable, without compromising its health benefits.