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Treat yourself to this easy and delicious fruit salad
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Treat yourself to this easy and delicious fruit salad

By Simran Jeet
Oct 21, 2026
10:12 am
What's the story

Creating a refreshing tropical fruit salad with a nut topping is an effortless and delightful way to enjoy a burst of flavors. This simple dish combines the sweetness of fresh fruits with the crunch of nuts, making it an ideal choice for a quick snack or a light dessert. With just a few ingredients and minimal preparation time, you can whip up this vibrant salad to savor its natural goodness.

Fruit selection

Choosing the right fruits

Selecting the right fruits is essential for a balanced tropical salad.

Go for ripe bananas, juicy pineapples, and sweet mangoes. These fruits not only add flavor but also bring in essential vitamins and minerals.

You can also add some berries, like strawberries or blueberries, for an extra layer of taste and color.

Mixing different fruits makes sure the salad is both tasty and nutritious.

Preparation tips

Preparing the ingredients

Start by peeling and chopping the fruits into bite-sized pieces.

Make sure all pieces are roughly the same size for even distribution in every bite.

If you want, you can toss the chopped fruits with a dash of lime juice to keep them from browning and add a hint of tanginess to the mix.

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Nut topping

Adding nutty crunch

To add a crunchy element to your salad, sprinkle some chopped nuts over the fruit mixture.

Almonds, cashews, or walnuts work well, as they complement the sweetness of the tropical fruits without overpowering them.

Lightly toast the nuts before adding them for enhanced flavor and aroma.

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Presentation ideas

Serving suggestions

Serve your tropical fruit salad in individual bowls or on a large platter for sharing at gatherings.

Garnish with fresh mint leaves for an added touch of freshness and visual appeal.

This salad can be enjoyed as part of breakfast, as an afternoon snack, or even as dessert after meals.

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