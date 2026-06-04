Quick vegan breakfast: Apple cinnamon wrap

A quick five-minute breakfast can be a lifesaver on busy mornings. The apple cinnamon wrap is a simple, nutritious option that combines the sweetness of apples with the warm spice of cinnamon. This vegan breakfast is not only easy to prepare but also packed with essential nutrients to kickstart your day. With minimal ingredients and time required, it's perfect for those looking for a healthy start without much hassle.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make this delicious wrap, you will need a whole wheat tortilla, one apple, a teaspoon of cinnamon, and a tablespoon of almond butter or peanut butter. These ingredients are easily available and provide a balanced mix of carbohydrates, fiber, and healthy fats. The apple gives natural sweetness, while the cinnamon adds flavor without any added sugar.

Preparation Prepare the apple filling Start by washing and slicing the apple into thin pieces. Spread almond or peanut butter evenly over the tortilla to add creaminess and protein. Arrange the apple slices on top of the buttered tortilla, and sprinkle cinnamon generously over the apples for that signature flavor.

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Assembly Roll up your wrap Carefully roll up the tortilla like a burrito, tucking in one end to prevent filling from spilling out. This step ensures every bite is filled with all components of your breakfast wrap. It also makes it easier to eat on the go if you are short on time in the morning.

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