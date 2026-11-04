5 tasty cereal bowls made with wheat bran
What's the story
Wheat bran is a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used to whip up quick and healthy breakfast options. Loaded with fiber, it promotes digestion and keeps you full all morning. Using wheat bran, you can prepare delicious cereal bowls that are both filling and wholesome. Here are five easy recipes that will make your mornings healthier and tastier.
Dish 1
Classic wheat bran bowl with fruits
Combine one cup of milk or plant-based alternative with one-half cup of wheat bran in a bowl.
Top it with fresh fruits, like bananas or berries, for natural sweetness. Add a tablespoon of honey or maple syrup if you like.
This classic combination gives you a good dose of fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants to kickstart your day.
Dish 2
Nutty wheat bran delight
Mix half a cup of wheat bran with one cup of almond milk in a bowl.
Add two tablespoons of chopped nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, for crunch.
Sprinkle some cinnamon on top for flavor.
This nutty delight not only provides protein but also healthy fats that keep you energized throughout the morning.
Dish 3
Creamy yogurt wheat bran bowl
In another bowl, combine half a cup of plain yogurt with half a cup of wheat bran.
Add some sliced fruits, like peaches or apples, for added taste and nutrition. A drizzle of honey can be added as per taste preference.
This creamy yogurt bowl is perfect for those who prefer dairy-based breakfasts.
Dish 4
Chocolate banana wheat bran treat
Mix half a cup of milk with two tablespoons of cocoa powder in one bowl until smooth.
Stir in half a cup of wheat bran, and top with sliced bananas for sweetness.
This chocolate banana treat gives you an indulgent yet nutritious start to your day, with the benefits of both cocoa and wheat bran.
Dish 5
Spiced apple cinnamon wheat bran bowl
Combine one cup of water with one teaspoon each of cinnamon and nutmeg in a saucepan over medium heat until warm.
Stir in half a cup of wheat bran, and cook for two minutes, stirring continuously.
Remove from heat, let cool slightly, then serve topped with diced apples for added flavor and texture.