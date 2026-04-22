For a healthy breakfast, try these quinoa-green beans recipes

Quinoa and green beans are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be added to a number of dishes. Both are packed with nutrients, making them a great addition to your diet. Quinoa is known for its high protein content and essential amino acids, while green beans provide vitamins A, C, and K. Together, they make a healthy combo that can be used in salads, stir-fries, and more.

Dish 1 Quinoa salad with green beans A quinoa salad with green beans is a quick and easy dish to prepare. Just cook quinoa as per the packet instructions, and mix it with steamed green beans. Add some cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for flavor. This salad is not just refreshing, but also loaded with nutrients that promote good health.

Dish 2 Stir-fried quinoa with green beans Stir-frying quinoa with green beans makes for a delicious meal option. Start by sauteing garlic in olive oil until fragrant. Add cooked quinoa and chopped green beans to the pan. Toss everything together until the green beans are tender, yet crisp. Season with soy sauce or tamari for an added depth of flavor. This dish is perfect for those who love quick meals without compromising on nutrition.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Quinoa and green bean casserole A casserole of quinoa and green beans makes for a hearty meal, ideal for family dinners or potlucks. Mix cooked quinoa with blanched green beans and a creamy sauce made from almond milk or coconut milk, thickened with cornstarch or flour. Top with breadcrumbs before baking until golden brown at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 30 minutes.

Advertisement