Quinoa + jackfruit: A tropical salad combo you must try

Quinoa and jackfruit are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be easily combined to create a refreshing salad. Quinoa, a protein-rich grain, and jackfruit, a tropical fruit with a unique texture, make for a nutritious and delicious combination. Here's how you can use these ingredients to make a vibrant salad that can be enjoyed as a light meal or side dish.

Ingredient selection Choosing the right quinoa Selecting the right type of quinoa is essential for your salad's texture and flavor. Red quinoa has a slightly nuttier taste and firmer texture, which goes well with the softness of jackfruit. White quinoa is milder in flavor and cooks faster than its red counterpart. Rinse the quinoa before cooking to remove any bitterness from its natural coating called saponin.

Fruit preparation Preparing fresh jackfruit Fresh jackfruit gives a sweet taste and chewy texture to your salad. Peel the jackfruit carefully, as it can be sticky; use oil on your hands to make it easier. Cut it into bite-sized pieces or shred it, depending on your preference. Make sure you use ripe jackfruit for sweetness or unripe ones if you want a more savory flavor.

Ingredient pairing Adding complementary ingredients To elevate your salad further, think of adding other ingredients like cucumber, bell peppers, or avocado. These not only add different textures but also enhance the overall flavor profile of your dish. Fresh herbs like cilantro or mint can add an aromatic touch, while lime juice adds acidity that balances out the sweetness of the fruits.