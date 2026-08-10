Never tried radicchio? Try these 5 dishes
What's the story
Radicchio, with its vibrant color and slightly bitter taste, is a versatile vegetable that can elevate the simplest of dishes. This chicory family member is not just a feast for the eyes but also a treasure trove of flavors. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a home cook looking to experiment, radicchio offers endless possibilities. Here are five unique radicchio recipes that promise to tantalize your taste buds and add a touch of elegance to your meals.
Dish 1
Radicchio and pear salad
This refreshing salad combines the bitterness of radicchio with the sweetness of pears.
Start by slicing radicchio into thin strips and mixing it with sliced pears.
Add some walnuts for crunch and drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette for an added depth of flavor.
This dish makes for an excellent starter or side dish, balancing sweet and savory notes perfectly.
Dish 2
Grilled radicchio wedges
Grilling radicchio brings out its natural sweetness while softening its texture.
Cut radicchio heads into wedges, brush them lightly with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper.
Grill until charred on the outside but still crisp inside.
Serve as a side dish or top with grated cheese for an added layer of flavor.
Dish 3
Radicchio risotto
For a creamy and flavorful twist on traditional risotto, add finely chopped radicchio to the mix.
Saute onions in olive oil until translucent, then add arborio rice and gradually incorporate vegetable broth until creamy.
Stir in chopped radicchio towards the end of cooking time for a vibrant color contrast and subtle bitterness that complements the richness of the dish.
Dish 4
Stuffed radicchio leaves
Stuffing radicchio leaves makes for an elegant appetizer option that's easy to prepare yet impressive in presentation.
Fill each leaf with a mixture of ricotta cheese, herbs like thyme or oregano, lemon zest, salt, and pepper, then bake until warm throughout.
These stuffed leaves make for delightful bites at any gathering.
Dish 5
Radicchio pasta with garlic oil
This simple pasta dish highlights how well radicchio pairs with garlic oil.
Cook pasta according to package instructions, then toss it in a pan with minced garlic sauteed in olive oil until fragrant.
Add sliced radicchio, letting it wilt slightly before mixing everything together.
Finish off with grated Parmesan cheese, if desired, for an extra layer of richness.