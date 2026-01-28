Like radish-black sesame combo? Try these recipes

Radishes and black sesame seeds are two ingredients that can elevate vegetarian dishes with their unique flavors and textures. While radishes lend a crisp, peppery taste, black sesame seeds add a nutty crunch. Together, these ingredients can make for delicious meals that are both nutritious and satisfying. Here are five vegetarian dishes that highlight the magic of radishes and black sesame seeds.

Dish 1 Radish salad with black sesame dressing A refreshing radish salad can be made by slicing fresh radishes thinly and tossing them with a dressing of black sesame seeds, olive oil, lemon juice, and honey. The dressing adds a nutty flavor to the peppery bite of the radishes, making it an ideal side dish for any meal. Garnish the salad with additional black sesame seeds for extra crunch.

Dish 2 Stir-fried radishes with black sesame Stir-frying radishes with black sesame seeds is a quick way to prepare a flavorful dish. Slice the radishes into thin wedges and stir-fry them in a little oil until tender. Add soy sauce and sprinkle black sesame seeds on top before serving. This dish goes well with steamed rice or quinoa.

Dish 3 Radish pancakes sprinkled with black sesame Grate some radishes and mix them into a batter made from flour, water, salt, and pepper to make savory pancakes. Cook these pancakes on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. Sprinkle some black sesame seeds on top while cooking or just before serving for added texture.

Dish 4 Roasted radish chips dusted with black sesame For a healthy snack option, slice radishes thinly and roast them in the oven until crispy. Toss the chips in olive oil, salt, pepper, and dust generously with ground black sesame seeds before roasting. These chips make for an excellent alternative to traditional potato chips.