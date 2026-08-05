Make mealtime fun with rainbow flatbreads
What's the story
Rainbow flatbreads are a fun and healthy way to get kids involved in the kitchen. These colorful snacks are made with natural ingredients, making them a healthier option than store-bought ones. By using fruits and vegetables, you can create a variety of colors and flavors that will appeal to kids' eyes and taste buds. This activity not only promotes healthy eating habits but also encourages creativity and teamwork in the kitchen.
#1
Choosing natural ingredients
Selecting natural ingredients is key to making rainbow flatbreads.
Use fresh fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and bananas for red, blue, and yellow hues.
Spinach or kale can give you green shades, while carrot juice can provide an orange tint.
These elements not only add color but also nutrients like vitamins A and C.
Avoid artificial colors or preservatives to keep the flatbreads healthy and wholesome.
#2
Preparing the dough
Start by preparing a basic flatbread dough with whole wheat flour, water, olive oil, and salt.
Divide the dough into portions depending on how many colors you want to make.
Add natural colorings like beetroot puree for red or turmeric for yellow to each portion.
Knead well until the colors are evenly distributed throughout the dough.
#3
Assembling the flatbreads
Roll out each colored portion of dough into thin sheets.
Layer them together in a rainbow pattern before rolling them up tightly like a jelly roll.
Slice the rolled-up dough into rounds, which will be baked into individual flatbreads.
This method ensures that each piece has a mix of colors inside when cut open.
#4
Baking tips for perfect texture
Bake your assembled flatbreads at a moderate temperature until golden brown on top but soft inside; about 10 minutes should do it, depending on thickness.
Allow cooling slightly before serving warm with dips like hummus or yogurt-based spreads if desired.