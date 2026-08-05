Make mealtime fun with rainbow flatbreads

Selecting natural ingredients is key to making rainbow flatbreads.

Use fresh fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and bananas for red, blue, and yellow hues.

Spinach or kale can give you green shades, while carrot juice can provide an orange tint.

These elements not only add color but also nutrients like vitamins A and C.

Avoid artificial colors or preservatives to keep the flatbreads healthy and wholesome.