You must add these nuts to your daily diet

Rare African nuts are taking the global superfood market by storm, thanks to their unique nutritional profiles and potential health benefits. Often sourced from remote regions, these nuts are becoming a rage among health enthusiasts and nutritionists. Their rise can be attributed to their rich content of essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. As more people seek natural, nutrient-dense foods, they are set to change eating habits worldwide.

#1 Baobab nuts: Nutrient powerhouse Baobab nuts are known for their high vitamin C content, which can be as much as six times higher than that of oranges. They are also rich in calcium, potassium, and magnesium. The fiber-rich composition of baobab nuts facilitates digestion and promotes gut health. They also possess antioxidant properties that combat oxidative stress in the body. This makes them an ideal addition to immunity-boosting diets.

#2 Marula nuts: Skin health booster Marula nuts are famous for their oil-rich kernels that provide several skin benefits. The oil derived from these nuts is rich in oleic acid and antioxidants such as vitamin E. It moisturizes the skin without clogging the pores, while also providing anti-aging benefits by minimizing fine lines and wrinkles. Marula nut oil is gaining popularity in skincare products due to its deep nourishing property.

#3 Shea nuts: Versatile applications Shea nuts yield shea butter, which is commonly used for its moisturizing properties in cosmetic and skincare products. Loaded with vitamins A and E and essential fatty acids, shea butter can help relieve dry skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis, and even aid healing of minor cuts or burns when applied topically. Apart from skincare, shea butter is also used in cooking in several African cuisines.