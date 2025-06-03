Snorkeling with jellyfish: Top destinations worth exploring
What's the story
Snorkeling gives a glimpse into the world beneath the waves, the one that hosts rare jellyfish.
Here are the best places around the world where you can meet these species.
Each location provides an up-close experience with these fascinating creatures, a must for any underwater explorer.
Unique experience
Palau's Jellyfish Lake
Nestled in Palau, Jellyfish Lake is famous for its golden jellyfish.
These jellyfish evolved without stingers, as there are no predators in this secluded lake.
Snorkelers can swim with millions of these gentle beings, and witness a surreal world like no other.
The lake is located in Palau's Rock Islands and requires a permit to visit, maintaining conservation efforts while allowing visitors to experience this natural wonder.
Biodiverse haven
Eil Malk Island's marine sanctuary
Another gem of Palau's archipelago, Eil Malk Island, is famous for its diverse marine life and pristine waters.
The island is a great place for snorkeling, where you can spot a variety of jellyfish species as well as vibrant coral reefs and colorful fish.
The sanctuary is preserved by local laws to maintain its delicate ecosystem, making it perfect for biodiversity and conservation lovers.
Isolated ecosystem
Kakaban Island's saltwater lake
Kakaban Island in Indonesia is home to an unusual saltwater lake filled with non-stinging jellyfish species like moon jellies and spotted jellies.
This secluded ecosystem offers snorkelers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness these mesmerizing creatures without the risk of getting stung.
The island itself is part of the Derawan Archipelago, where other snorkeling spots brimming with marine life lie just off its coasts.
Sustainable exploration
Misool Eco Resort's house reef
Midosol Eco Resort in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, has one of the most biodiverse house reefs in the world. Snorkelers can find rare jellyfish among other marine wonders like manta rays and sea turtles.
The resort focuses on sustainable tourism practices. It helps local communities through conservation initiatives.
They focus on protecting this fragile environment while giving guests an unparalleled view of nature's beauty beneath the waves.