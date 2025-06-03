Do these simple shoulder exercises daily
What's the story
Shoulder tension can ruin your sleep and give way to discomfort.
Including some simple shoulder relaxation exercises into your bedtime routine can ease this tension, ensuring a good night's rest.
They can be performed easily without any special equipment, making them suitable for anyone seeking better sleep quality.
Investing a few minutes every night in these exercises can help you significantly relax before falling asleep.
Roll motion
Gentle shoulder rolls
Start by sitting or standing comfortably with a straight back.
Slowly roll your shoulders in a circular motion towards the front for about ten repetitions.
Reverse the direction and roll them backward for another ten repetitions.
This exercise helps release built-up tension in the shoulder muscles and improves circulation, which can help you relax.
Stretch technique
Neck and shoulder stretch
Sit or stand with your back straight.
Gently tilt your head towards one shoulder while keeping the opposite shoulder down.
Hold this position for about fifteen seconds before switching sides.
This stretch targets both the neck and shoulders, helping alleviate tightness that often accumulates throughout the day.
Arm stretch
Arm across chest stretch
Extend one arm straight across your chest while keeping it shoulder-height.
Use the opposite hand to gently pull it closer to your body, ensuring a comfortable stretch.
Hold this position for about fifteen seconds, concentrating on relaxing the shoulder muscles.
Thereafter, switch arms and repeat the process.
This stretch is especially helpful for loosening tight shoulder muscles, hence improving flexibility and promoting relaxation.
Forward bend
Seated forward bend
Sit on a chair with feet flat on the ground.
Slowly bend forward from the hips, letting your arms hang down towards the floor naturally.
Hold this position for about twenty seconds while taking deep breaths.
The seated forward bend helps relax both shoulders and back muscles, promoting overall relaxation before bed.
Breathing exercise
Deep breathing with shoulder shrugs
Stand/sit with arms at your sides.
Deeply inhale through your nose, lifting shoulders towards ears as high as you can; hold for a brief second, then exhale slowly through the mouth lowering shoulders back down.
Repeat this process a few times until calmness envelops your body, helping you get a restful night's sleep without any disturbances from lingering stressors.