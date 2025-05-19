Bulgarian split squats: Perfect exercise for stronger legs
Bulgarian split squats are a killer exercise for gaining some leg strength and improving balance.
This single-leg movement focuses on the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, making it a highly-effective addition to any lower body workout.
By adding Bulgarian split squats to your workout regime, you can improve muscle endurance and stability.
Here's how this exercise can benefit you and how you can do it right for best results.
Benefits of Bulgarian split squats
Bulgarian split squats provide a range of benefits, making them an effective leg workout.
For starters, they isolate each leg independently, thus addressing muscle imbalances and promoting symmetry.
Further, the exercise requires core muscles to maintain balance, thus resulting in stronger abs too.
The larger range of motion over regular squats also leads to improved flexibility of the hip flexors.
Proper form and technique
To execute Bulgarian split squats the right way, stand a few feet away from a bench/elevated surface with one foot resting on it behind you.
Keeping the torso upright, lower your body by bending the front knee till the thigh is parallel to the ground.
Make sure your knee doesn't go beyond your toes while descending.
Push through the heel of your front foot to return to the starting position.
Variations for added challenge
Once you are comfortable with the basic Bulgarian split squats, consider adding some variations to make them more difficult and engage different muscle groups.
Holding dumbbells or using a barbell can add resistance, making the workout more intense.
You can also try elevating both feet on separate platforms or adding plyometric movements like jumps between reps for added cardiovascular benefits.
Tips for safe practice
Safety is paramount while performing Bulgarian split squats to avoid injury and ensure maximum effectiveness.
Warm up properly before starting with dynamic stretches focusing on legs and hips.
Maintain proper alignment through every repetition by engaging core muscles throughout the movement.
Use lighter weights if adding resistance until you're confident in your form before moving on to heavier weights or complex variations.