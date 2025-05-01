Try these 5 powerful core exercises
What's the story
Core stabilization is essential to ensure proper balance, posture, and overall physical performance.
Performing dynamic exercises can greatly strengthen the core muscles. These are the abdominals, obliques, and lower back.
Not only do these exercises help in building strength, but they also improve flexibility and endurance.
Here are five effective dynamic exercises that can help improve core stabilization.
Arm lift
Plank with arm lift
The plank with arm lift is a great exercise to engage your entire core while working on shoulder stability.
Start in a regular plank position with forearms on the ground.
Gradually lift one arm straight in front of you, keeping the torso stable.
Hold it for a few seconds before returning to start and switching arms.
This exercise tests your balance and strengthens your core and shoulders.
Twists
Russian twists
Russian twists target the oblique muscles along with other parts of the core.
Sit on the floor with knees bent, and feet flat.
Lean back slightly while keeping your spine straight, then clasp your hands together or hold a weight if desired.
Rotate your torso to one side, bring your hands or weight beside you before rotating to the opposite side.
This twisting motion enhances rotational strength and stability.
Bicycle motion
Bicycle crunches
Bicycle crunches are the best when it comes to targeting multiple areas of the abdominal region at once.
Lie flat on your back with hands behind your head and legs lifted off the ground at a 90-degree angle.
Bring one knee towards your chest while twisting your upper body so that the opposite elbow meets it.
Alternate sides in a pedaling motion without pulling on the neck or head.
Climbing motion
Mountain climbers
Mountain climbers are high-intensity exercises that target multiple muscle groups, including those in the core area, raising the heart rate too!
Begin by assuming a push-up position, placing wrists under shoulders.
Then quickly drive knees to chest, alternating each leg as if running in place, keeping a steady pace throughout the set time period pre-decided.
This is according to fitness level goals and desired outcome through routine practice.
Hip dips
Side plank hip dips
Side plank hip dips mainly strengthen obliques and engage stabilizing muscles for a full workout.
Lie down on one side, elbow underneath shoulder, and feet stacked.
Dip hips towards the floor and lift back to the starting position.
Repeat several times on each side for balanced development and optimal results with regular practice.