Simple exercises for healthier, more flexible feet
If you want to stay healthy, you cannot ignore foot health.
Our feet carry our weight and are responsible for our mobility.
But, did you know you can use a tennis ball to exercise your feet and make them stronger?
These exercises can make your feet flexible, relieve tension, and promote blood circulation.
Here are five simple tennis ball exercises for healthier feet.
Arch relief
Arch massage with tennis ball
Place a tennis ball under the arch of your foot while seated or standing.
Gently roll the ball back and forth from the heel to the toes.
This exercise helps in massaging the plantar fascia, reducing tension, and improving blood flow.
It is beneficial for those who experience discomfort due to prolonged standing or walking.
Toe stretch
Toe flexibility exercise
Sit comfortably on a chair and place a tennis ball under your toes.
Gently press down with your toes onto the ball and release.
Repeat the motion a few times to improve toe flexibility and strength.
This exercise helps keep your toes aligned properly and prevent stiffness.
Heel soothing
Heel roll technique
While sitting, keep a tennis ball under your heel and roll it gently in slow, circular motions. Apply gentle pressure to target and cure heel pain effectively.
This trick comes especially handy for those suffering from plantar fasciitis, as it promotes blood circulation and loosens tightness in the heel area, providing you with a great relief from pain.
Ankle rotation
Ankle mobility enhancement
While sitting, put a tennis ball underneath one foot so that it sits just under your ankle joint.
Start rolling your ankle slowly over the ball, moving it clockwise and then counterclockwise. Roll it several times on either side.
This exercise will improve your ankle mobility by loosening the tight muscles sitting around the ankle joint area. It's a great way to improve flexibility and movement.
Foot grip
Foot strengthening routine
Sit comfortably with both feet flat on the ground; place a tennis ball between them near the arches region without letting it touch the floor surface directly below the arches themselves (i.e., keep some space).
Squeeze inwardly against each other's sides firmly but not excessively hard until you feel slight resistance building up within the muscles involved here—hold briefly before releasing the grip altogether afterward too!