Stay fit at your desk: Exercises to try at work
What's the story
Adding quick desk exercises into your workday can greatly improve wellness and focus.
These exercises are easy to do, needing little space and time, making them perfect for busy professionals.
By adding these movements into your routine, you can improve circulation, relieve stress and enhance productivity without stepping out of your desk.
Here are some easy exercises that can fit into your daily timetable to make your workplace healthier.
Leg exercise
Seated leg lifts
Seated leg lifts are an amazing way to work your lower body muscles without getting up from your desk.
To do this exercise, sit up straight with both feet flat on the floor. Gradually lift one leg until it is parallel to the ground, hold for a few seconds, then lower it back down. Repeat with the other leg.
This movement strengthens the quadriceps and improves circulation in the legs.
Arm exercise
Desk push-ups
Desk push-ups give you a solid upper body workout, without requiring any special equipment.
Just stand a few feet away from your desk, and plant your hands shoulder-width apart on its edge.
Keeping your body straight, bend your elbows to lower yourself towards the desk, and push back up to starting position.
This exercise targets the chest and triceps, while also engaging core muscles.
Neck relief
Neck stretches
Neck stretches help relieve tension that tends to accumulate from constant sitting and screen time.
Sit/stand up straight and slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a stretch on the opposite side of your neck.
Hold for a few seconds before switching sides.
Regularly performing neck stretches can minimize stiffness and enhance flexibility in this region.
Wrist mobility
Wrist circles
Wrist circles are also good to keep your wrist flexible and avoid pain from repeated typing.
Stretch one arm in front of you with palm facing down; use the other hand to support if required.
Gently rotate the wrist in circular motions clockwise a few times before changing direction counterclockwise.
Core activation
Seated torso twists
Seated torso twists activate those core muscles while also relieving you from sitting for too long.
They also promote spinal mobility, and improve digestion by compressing the abdomen gently when you're twisting itself!
Sit upright with feet flat on the floor; cross arms over chest or place hands behind head, whichever feels comfortable.
Rotate the torso leftward first, then rightward, keeping hips stationary throughout the movement sequence!