Try these exercises to improve your posture
What's the story
We all know that maintaining good posture is key to a healthy life. It reduces back pain, improves breathing, and even boosts confidence.
Incorporating simple postures into your daily routine can greatly improve your posture over time.
Here are three effective postures that can be easily practiced at home or work to improve your daily posture.
Alignment
Mountain pose for alignment
Mountain pose is an essential yoga posture that helps in aligning the body correctly.
Stand with your feet hip-width apart, arms at your sides and distribute weight evenly on both feet.
Engage core muscles and lift the chest while keeping shoulders relaxed.
This pose helps in aligning the spine and improving balance.
Flexibility
Cat-cow stretch for flexibility
The cat-cow stretch is a gentle flow between two poses that increases the flexibility of the spine.
Start off on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow), then exhale as you round it (cat).
This movement improves your spinal flexibility and relieves the tension in your back.
Relaxation
Child's pose for relaxation
Child's pose is a restful position that stretches the lower back, hips, and thighs, while promoting relaxation.
Kneel on the floor, sit back on heels, then extend arms forward with forehead resting on the ground.
This pose encourages deep breathing and releases stress from the body.