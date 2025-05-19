What's the story

If you are a thrill-seeker, an explorer, or a history-buff, abandoned railways offer a unique adventure.

Lost to time, these forgotten tracks, usually enveloped by nature, let you dive into history and enjoy the thrill of discovery.

From tunnels, bridges to overgrown paths, each railway has its own story to tell.

Exploring these places takes some preparation and caution, but is unforgettable nonetheless.