Abandoned railways: What to see and explore
What's the story
If you are a thrill-seeker, an explorer, or a history-buff, abandoned railways offer a unique adventure.
Lost to time, these forgotten tracks, usually enveloped by nature, let you dive into history and enjoy the thrill of discovery.
From tunnels, bridges to overgrown paths, each railway has its own story to tell.
Exploring these places takes some preparation and caution, but is unforgettable nonetheless.
Tunnel exploration
Discover hidden railway tunnels
Exploring abandoned railway tunnels can be thrilling and eerie at the same time. As many of these tunnels are hidden in remote areas, they offer a sense of mystery as you navigate through them.
However, make sure to carry a reliable flashlight and wear sturdy footwear when entering these dark passages.
Some tunnels may have collapsed sections or waterlogged areas, so proceed with caution and always prioritize safety.
Track walking
Walk along overgrown tracks
Walking along overgrown railway tracks feels like stepping back in time.
These paths are often reclaimed by nature, with plants growing between the rails and wildlife making their homes nearby.
It's best to wear long pants and sleeves to protect yourself from thorns or insects.
Also, be mindful of your surroundings, as some tracks may still be used occasionally by maintenance vehicles.
Station visits
Visit historic railway stations
Historic railway stations along abandoned lines give you a sneak peek into the past.
Most of these stations have been left undisturbed for decades, keeping their original architecture and charm alive.
While visiting these places, do respect any posted signs or barriers, as some structures might be unstable or unsafe to enter.
Photography tips
Capture stunning photographs
Abandoned railways serve as the perfect backdrop for photographers looking to click unique photographs. The stark contrast of man-made structures with nature makes for some stunning images.
These images tell amazing stories just by themselves.
Use natural light as much as possible. Early mornings or late afternoons provide soft lighting. This lighting is perfect for atmospheric shots without ugly shadows.