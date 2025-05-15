What's the story

Kayaking on volcanic lakes is a rare combination of adventure and natural beauty.

The lakes are formed in the craters of dormant or extinct volcanoes, which is what makes them so beautiful and serene for paddlers.

The calm waters are ideal for newbies and seasoned kayakers who want to try something new.

With lush greenery and towering mountains behind, kayaking on these lakes is an unforgettable experience.