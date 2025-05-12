Overrated destinations in Canada you might want to skip
Canada, with its stunning landscapes and vibrant cities, lures millions of tourists every year.
But, it goes without saying, not all destinations live up to the hype.
Some places are either too crowded or fall short of offering the unique experiences travelers are looking for.
Here are a few overrated spots in Canada, which you may want to skip on your next visit.
Crowds and costs
Niagara Falls: More hype than tranquility
Though Niagara Falls is iconic, it can be extremely crowded, particularly during peak seasons.
The place is so commercialized, with so many attractions, that you can easily break the bank.
While the falls, themselves, is a wonder of nature, the surrounding tourist traps can ruin the experience for those looking for peace.
Overcrowding issues
Banff National Park: Beauty with a price
Though Banff National Park offers breathtaking views, it has become increasingly popular over the recent years.
The influx of visitors often leads to packed trails and limited parking spaces.
Accommodation prices can also soar during peak times, making it an expensive destination for those on a budget.
Tourist trap alert
Toronto's CN Tower: A tall order
The CN Tower is one of Toronto's most famous landmarks, but several visitors find it underwhelming considering the exorbitant entrance fees and long waits for elevators.
The view from atop is stunning, but many argue that there are other vantage points in Toronto with similar sights minus the hefty price tag.
Historical overload
Old Quebec City: Charming yet crowded
While Old Quebec City features charming cobblestone streets and historical architecture, the place suffers from being overcrowded during tourist season.
The narrow streets can get congested with tour groups, and souvenir shops take over much of the area.
If you're looking for an authentic experience, this may not be it.
High costs
Whistler Blackcomb: Skiing at a premium
Whistler Blackcomb is one of North America's best ski resorts, but it comes at a premium, both on lift tickets and stay.
If you are here during peak ski season, or during major events/festivals/competitions hosted here annually—be ready for crowds, which may spoil your entire skiing experience if you would want quieter slopes elsewhere nearby.