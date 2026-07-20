Love chocolate? Try these 5 raw cacao recipes
What's the story
Raw cacao is a versatile ingredient that can add a rich, chocolatey flavor to a variety of dishes. Unlike processed cocoa, raw cacao retains more nutrients and antioxidants, making it a healthier option for chocolate lovers. From sweet treats to savory snacks, raw cacao can be incorporated into many recipes to satisfy your cravings. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique qualities of raw cacao.
Smoothie delight
Creamy raw cacao smoothie
A creamy raw cacao smoothie makes for a delicious breakfast or snack option.
Blend one banana, two tablespoons of raw cacao powder, 1 cup of almond milk, and 1 tablespoon of almond butter until smooth.
This smoothie is not just rich in flavor, but also packed with essential nutrients like potassium and magnesium.
The natural sweetness from the banana balances the bitterness of the cacao.
Brownie bliss
Decadent raw cacao brownies
Raw cacao brownies are an indulgent treat without the guilt.
Combine one cup of dates, half a cup of walnuts, two tablespoons of coconut oil, and four tablespoons of raw cacao powder in a food processor until it forms a dough-like consistency.
Press the mixture into a baking dish, and refrigerate for two hours before slicing into squares.
These brownies are naturally sweetened by dates and offer a fudgy texture.
Energy boost
Irresistible raw cacao energy balls
Raw cacao energy balls make for a perfect on-the-go snack.
Mix 1 cup of oats, 1/2 cup of almonds, 3 tablespoons of honey or maple syrup, and 2 tablespoons of raw cacao powder in a bowl.
Roll the mixture into small balls, and refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.
These energy balls give you an instant boost with their combination of fiber and protein.
Pudding pleasure
Rich raw cacao chia pudding
Chia pudding with raw cacao makes for an easy yet satisfying dessert option.
Combine half a cup chia seeds with 2 cups almond milk in a jar or bowl; stir well before adding 3 tablespoons each honey or maple syrup, plus raw cacao powder.
Refrigerate overnight so it thickens up nicely by morning.
Top off with fresh berries, if desired!
Dip delight
Savory raw cacao avocado dip
For something different, try making savory avocado dip using raw *cacao* powder!
Mash together ripe avocados along with lime juice, garlic, salt, pepper, and two teaspoons of unsweetened cocoa nibs (or finely chopped dark chocolate) to taste.
Serve alongside tortilla chips, veggies, or crackers for dipping.
This unique blend provides a creamy, flavorful experience unlike any other!