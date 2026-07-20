Love chocolate? Try these 5 raw cacao recipes

A creamy raw cacao smoothie makes for a delicious breakfast or snack option.

Blend one banana, two tablespoons of raw cacao powder, 1 cup of almond milk, and 1 tablespoon of almond butter until smooth.

This smoothie is not just rich in flavor, but also packed with essential nutrients like potassium and magnesium.

The natural sweetness from the banana balances the bitterness of the cacao.