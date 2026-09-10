How to add raw mango to your dishes
What's the story
Raw mango, with its tangy taste and crunchy texture, is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of dishes. It is a staple in many cuisines, adding a refreshing twist to regular meals. From salads to desserts, raw mango can be used in a number of ways to amp up the flavor and nutrition of your meals. Here are five interesting ways to use raw mango in your cooking routine.
Fresh salad
Tangy mango salad delight
A tangy mango salad is a refreshing option for those hot days.
Just toss together some diced raw mango with cucumber, tomatoes, and onions. Add a dressing of lime juice, salt, and pepper for an extra zing.
This salad makes for a perfect side dish, or a light meal on its own. The sweetness of the mango balances the savory elements beautifully.
Flavorful chutney
Spicy mango chutney creation
Spicy mango chutney is an ideal condiment to spice up your meals.
To make this chutney, cook diced raw mangoes with sugar, vinegar, chili powder, and ginger until thickened.
This chutney goes perfectly with rice dishes, or as a spread on sandwiches. Its spicy-sweet profile adds depth to any meal.
Smoothie mix
Refreshing mango smoothie blend
A refreshing mango smoothie can be made by blending raw mango chunks with yogurt, coconut milk, and a splash of orange juice. Add ice cubes for that chilled effect.
This smoothie is not just delicious but also packed with vitamins and minerals, making it a perfect breakfast option or an afternoon pick-me-up.
Rice dish
Zesty mango rice addition
Zesty mango rice is an innovative way to incorporate raw mango into your main course.
Cook rice as usual and mix in grated raw mango, along with mustard seeds, turmeric powder, and curry leaves sauteed in oil.
This dish offers an exciting twist on traditional rice recipes by adding tanginess from the fruit.
Dessert option
Sweet mango sorbet treat
Sweeten up any day by making sorbet from pureed raw mangoes, mixed with sugar syrup, before freezing them into icy treats.
These are perfect during warm weather months when you want something cool yet flavorful without having too much sweetness involved, unlike other desserts available today.