5 delicious ways to enjoy raw mangoes

Raw mangoes are a favorite ingredient in many cuisines, thanks to their tangy taste and versatility. They can be used in a variety of dishes, adding a refreshing twist to regular meals. Here are five tangy delights that highlight the magic of raw mangoes. Each recipe gives a unique way to enjoy this fruit, making it a must-have in your kitchen.

Dish 1 Spicy raw mango chutney Spicy raw mango chutney is an absolute favorite for those who love a spicy kick with their meals. Prepared with grated raw mangoes, green chilies, sugar, and spices like cumin and mustard seeds, this chutney is a perfect balance of sweet and spicy. It goes well with snacks like samosas or can be used as a spread on sandwiches for an added zing.

Dish 2 Refreshing raw mango salad A refreshing raw mango salad is just what you need on a hot day. Tossed with sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and a dressing of lemon juice and salt, this salad is light yet flavorful. The tanginess of the raw mangoes adds an interesting twist to the usual salad flavors, making it an ideal side dish for lunch or dinner.

Dish 3 Tangy raw mango rice Tangy raw mango rice is a simple yet delicious dish that combines cooked rice with grated raw mangoes, turmeric powder, and peanuts. This South Indian-inspired recipe is seasoned with mustard seeds and curry leaves, giving it a unique flavor profile. It can be eaten on its own or as an accompaniment to other dishes.

Dish 4 Zesty raw mango pickles Zesty raw mango pickles are a great way to preserve the tanginess of raw mangoes. Prepared by marinating pieces of raw mangoes in vinegar or lemon juice with spices like fenugreek seeds and chili powder, these pickles add an extra layer of flavor when served with meals. They go well with rice dishes or even parathas.