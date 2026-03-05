If sports legends' autobiographies fascinate you, read these top 5

Sports legends often have the most inspiring stories to tell, stories that go beyond their achievements on the field. These autobiographies give us a glimpse into their lives, their struggles, and how they overcame them. They are not just about winning or losing but about resilience, determination, and the lessons learned along the way. Here are five autobiographies that inspire through their unique narratives.

Tennis insights 'Open' by Andre Agassi Open is a candid autobiography by tennis legend Andre Agassi. It takes readers through his life from a young boy training under his father's strict regimen to becoming one of the sport's biggest stars. The book delves into Agassi's personal struggles with fame and identity, giving an honest look at both the highs and lows of his career.

Football journey 'I am Zlatan Ibrahimovic' by Zlatan Ibrahimovic Zlatan Ibrahimovic's autobiography is a fascinating account of his journey from humble beginnings in Sweden to becoming a global football icon. The book highlights his relentless drive and confidence that fueled his rise in football. Ibrahimovic's story is one of perseverance and self-belief, making it an inspiring read for anyone facing challenges.

Cricket legacy 'Playing It My Way' by Sachin Tendulkar Playing It My Way is the autobiography of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. It gives a detailed account of his cricketing journey, starting from his early days to becoming one of the most celebrated batsmen in history. Tendulkar's story is one of dedication and passion for the game, inspiring millions around the world.

Football insights 'My Life in Football' by Kevin Keegan Kevin Keegan's autobiography gives an in-depth look at his life as a player and manager in English soccer. The book covers his time as a player with clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle United, as well as his managerial stints with Newcastle United and Fulham FC. Keegan's insights into teamwork and leadership make this book a must-read for soccer fans.