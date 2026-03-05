If environmental issues keep you awake, read these books

Arundhati Roy , the celebrated author and activist, has always been a fierce advocate for environmental issues. Her recommendations for books on environmentalism give a glimpse into the urgent need to protect our planet. These books not only highlight the challenges we face but also inspire action and awareness. Here are some of the most impactful reads that align with Roy's vision of a sustainable future.

#1 'The Sixth Extinction' by Elizabeth Kolbert Elizabeth Kolbert's The Sixth Extinction delves into the history of Earth's five mass extinctions and compares them to the current crisis. The book highlights how human activities are pushing many species to the brink of extinction. Kolbert's writing is both informative and engaging, making it a must-read for anyone wanting to understand the gravity of biodiversity loss.

#2 'This Changes Everything' by Naomi Klein Naomi Klein's This Changes Everything argues that capitalism is incompatible with climate action. The book examines how economic systems have contributed to environmental degradation and calls for systemic change. Klein's analysis challenges readers to rethink their relationship with consumerism and consider alternative models that prioritize sustainability over profit.

#3 'Braiding Sweetgrass' by Robin Wall Kimmerer In Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer blends indigenous wisdom with scientific knowledge to explore our relationship with nature. The book emphasizes gratitude and reciprocity as essential principles for environmental stewardship. Through personal stories and reflections, Kimmerer invites readers to reconnect with the natural world and recognize its inherent value.

#4 'Field Notes on a Climate Emergency' by Anjali Appadurai Anjali Appadurai's Field Notes on a Climate Emergency offers a firsthand account of her experiences as an activist at global climate conferences. The book provides insights into the challenges faced by young activists striving for meaningful change on the international stage. It highlights the importance of youth voices in shaping future policies and actions.