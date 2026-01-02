Want to know about health and nutrition? Read these books

Dr. Devi Shetty, the renowned cardiac surgeon, has always emphasized the importance of preventive healthcare. He believes that education and awareness are the keys to leading a healthy life. To this end, he recommends certain books that can give you valuable insights into health and wellness. These books cover a range of topics, from nutrition to mental health, and can help you make informed lifestyle choices.

#1 'How Not to Die' by Michael Greger How Not to Die by Michael Greger delves into the science behind nutrition and its impact on our health. The book examines common diseases and how diet can prevent them. It emphasizes plant-based foods and gives practical advice on what to eat for a longer, healthier life. The book is backed by research and aims to empower readers with knowledge about their dietary choices.

#2 'The Blue Zones Solution' by Dan Buettner The Blue Zones Solution by Dan Buettner explores the diets of some of the world's longest-living people. The book identifies five regions where people live the longest and analyzes their eating habits. It offers recipes and meal plans inspired by these cultures, emphasizing whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables. The book provides insights into how adopting similar dietary patterns can improve longevity.

#3 'Mindful Eating' by Jan Chozen Bays Mindful Eating by Jan Chozen Bays focuses on developing awareness around eating habits. It encourages readers to pay attention to hunger cues and emotional triggers that lead to overeating or unhealthy choices. The book offers practical exercises for cultivating mindfulness during meals, which can lead to better digestion and satisfaction with food consumption.