How to cultivate sportsmanship? These books might help

Ashwini Nachappa, a former Indian athlete, has been an inspiration to many with her achievements and sportsmanship. She often emphasizes the importance of reading in understanding the nuances of sports and life. Here are five books that reflect on sportsmanship, perseverance, and the spirit of athletics. These books can give you valuable insights into the mindset of a true sportsman.

#1 'Open' by Andre Agassi Open is a candid autobiography of tennis legend Andre Agassi. The book delves into his struggles, triumphs, and the mental fortitude required to excel in sports. Agassi's journey is a testament to resilience and determination. It makes it a must-read for anyone interested in understanding the psychological aspects of being an athlete.

#2 'The Inner Game of Tennis' by W. Timothy Gallwey This book delves into the mental side of sports, emphasizing focus and concentration. It gives practical tips to improve performance by controlling one's mind. The book is not just for tennis players but for anyone who wants to improve their mental game in any sport.

#3 'Bounce' by Matthew Syed Bounce is all about how practice makes perfect. The book challenges the myth of natural talent and stresses the importance of hard work and dedication. Syed uses his own experiences as a table tennis champion to show how anyone can achieve greatness through perseverance and deliberate practice.

#4 'Playing It My Way' by Sachin Tendulkar In this autobiography, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar takes us through his life on and off the field. The book gives us an insight into his discipline, passion, and love for the game. Tendulkar's story is an inspiration for anyone wanting to understand the dedication that goes into being a sportsman.