Admire Albert Einstein? Read these books written by the legend

Albert Einstein , the genius physicist, had a deep love for literature. His reading list was as diverse as his intellect, covering everything from philosophy to science to fiction. These books not only shaped his thoughts but also provided a window into the mind of one of history's greatest thinkers. Here are some of the books that Einstein recommended and read himself.

#1 'The World As I See It' In this collection of essays, Einstein delves into his views on society, politics, and science. The book gives a glimpse of how he perceived the world around him and his thoughts on human nature and civilization. It is a must-read for anyone wanting to understand his philosophical outlook.

#2 'The Meaning of Relativity' This book is a compilation of lectures given by Einstein himself on the theory of relativity. It is a perfect blend of scientific rigor and accessible writing. Readers get to delve into one of the most revolutionary concepts in physics, directly from its creator.

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#3 'Ideas and Opinions' Another collection of essays by Einstein, this book covers a wide range of topics including science, education, and religion. It gives readers an insight into his thoughts beyond physics. The essays are both enlightening and thought-provoking, making it an essential read for anyone interested in Einstein's intellectual legacy.

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