Wondering how sports legends remain focused? Read these books

Sachin Tendulkar , the cricketing legend, has inspired millions with his unparalleled career and sportsmanship. Apart from his achievements on the field, Tendulkar's choice of books gives an insight into the mindset that led him to greatness. These books are not only about cricket, but also about life lessons, which can inspire anyone looking to achieve excellence in their field. Here are five books that shaped Tendulkar's legendary career.

#1 'Playing It My Way' by Sachin Tendulkar This autobiography gives an insight into Tendulkar's life and career. It covers his early days, challenges, and triumphs on the cricket field. The book also gives a glimpse of the discipline and dedication that he followed throughout his career. Reading this autobiography will give you an insight into how Tendulkar balanced fame with humility.

#2 'The Test of My Life' by Yuvraj Singh In this autobiography, Yuvraj Singh talks about his career and his battle with cancer. It is a story of resilience and determination, much like Tendulkar's own journey. The book gives you an insight into how sportsmen deal with setbacks and come out stronger. Singh's story is a testament to the power of perseverance.

Advertisement

#3 'Open' by Andre Agassi This autobiography of tennis legend Andre Agassi gives an insight into the life of a sportsperson at the top of their game. Agassi talks about his struggles, victories, and the pressure of being in the limelight. The book gives a glimpse of the mental strength required to stay on top, something that resonates with Tendulkar's own experiences.

Advertisement

#4 'The Greatest Game Ever Played' by Mark Frost This book narrates the story of Francis Ouimet's victory at the 1913 U.S. Open Golf Championship against all odds. It is a story of determination and belief in oneself, qualities that Tendulkar embodied throughout his career. The narrative inspires readers to push boundaries and challenge the odds.