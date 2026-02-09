Interested in cooking? Read these books today

Tarla Dalal, a household name in the world of vegetarian cooking, has penned down several cookbooks that have guided home cooks for decades. Her books are famous for their easy-to-follow recipes and detailed instructions, making them perfect for both beginners and experienced cooks. From Indian classics to international dishes, Dalal's cookbooks cover a wide range of cuisines, ensuring there's something for everyone. Here's a look at some of her best cookbooks that can help you master the art of vegetarian cooking at home.

#1 Mastering Indian vegetarian cuisine One of Tarla Dalal's most famous cookbooks is "Indian Vegetarian Cookbook." The book has over 500 recipes that cover everything from appetizers to desserts. It focuses on traditional Indian flavors and techniques, making it a must-have for anyone wanting to learn authentic Indian vegetarian dishes. The clear instructions and ingredient lists make it easy for anyone to recreate these beloved recipes at home.

#2 Exploring global flavors In "Exciting Vegetarian Cooking," Tarla Dalal takes readers on a culinary journey across the globe with her collection of international recipes. The book features dishes from different cuisines, including Italian, Chinese, and Mexican. Each recipe is adapted to suit Indian palates while retaining its original essence. This cookbook is perfect for those who want to experiment with global flavors without leaving their kitchen.

#3 Quick and easy meals For busy home cooks looking for quick meal solutions, Cooking Under 10 Minutes by Tarla Dalal is an ideal pick. This cookbook features over 200 fast and easy recipes that can be prepared in under 30 minutes. From snacks to main courses, every dish in this book is designed to save time without skimping on taste or nutrition. It's a lifesaver for anyone juggling a hectic schedule but still wanting delicious homemade meals.

