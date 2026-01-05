If you're fan of mystery novels, these are a must-read 

Konkona Sen Sharma , the talented actress and director, has always been a lover of books. She has often spoken about her love for mystery novels, which keep you on the edge of your seat. These novels are perfect for anyone who loves a good plot twist and suspenseful storytelling. Here are some of the best mystery novels recommended by her, which you must read.

#1 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' by Stieg Larsson Stieg Larsson's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a gripping tale of a journalist and a hacker who delve into an unsolved disappearance case. The novel is known for its complex characters and intricate plot. It explores themes of corruption, family secrets, and justice. With its detailed narrative and unexpected twists, this book keeps readers hooked till the end.

#2 'Gone Girl' by Gillian Flynn Gillian Flynn's Gone Girl is a psychological thriller that explores the challenging aspects of marriage through the lens of a missing woman's case. The story is told from two perspectives, giving readers an insight into the minds of its protagonists. Known for its sharp writing and shocking revelations, this novel delves into themes of deceit, manipulation, and identity.

#3 'Big Little Lies' by Liane Moriarty Liane Moriarty's Big Little Lies is a brilliant mix of humor and mystery. It delves into the lives of three women whose secrets lead to murder. The novel explores themes such as friendship, parenting, and domestic violence. It keeps readers guessing with its clever plot twists. Moriarty's knack for character development makes this book an engrossing read.

#4 'The Cuckoo's Calling' by Robert Galbraith Robert Galbraith's The Cuckoo's Calling introduces private detective Cormoran Strike as he investigates the death of a supermodel. The novel is praised for its rich character development and atmospheric setting in London. With its detailed descriptions and engaging narrative style, this book offers an immersive reading experience that fans of classic detective stories will love.