Why one must read Vikas Swarup's novels

Vikas Swarup, the author of Q&A, is known for his gripping storytelling and unique perspectives. His novels often delve into the complexities of human nature and society. If you are looking for books that offer deep insights into human behavior and societal norms, here are five must-read novels by Swarup that will give you just that.

#1 'Q&A': A journey through life's questions Q&A is a novel that takes readers on an unexpected journey through the life of Ram Mohammad Thomas. The story unfolds as he answers questions on a game show, revealing his past experiences. Each answer provides insight into different facets of human nature and society. The novel explores themes of fate, chance, and resilience, making it a compelling read for those interested in understanding life's complexities.

#2 'Six Suspects': Unraveling human motives In Six Suspects, Swarup weaves a tale of mystery and intrigue as he delves into the motives of six suspects in the murder of a wealthy politician's daughter. The novel delves into themes of greed, jealousy, and revenge, giving readers an insight into the darker aspects of human behavior. Through its intricate plot and diverse characters, Six Suspects offers a fascinating exploration of how people's actions are shaped by their desires.

#3 'The Accidental Apprentice': Exploring chance encounters The Accidental Apprentice tells the story of Sapna Sinha, who becomes an unlikely mentor to a group of aspiring leaders. The novel explores themes of chance encounters and unexpected opportunities while providing insights into personal growth and transformation. Through Sapna's journey, readers get to see how seemingly random events can have a profound impact on one's life path.

#4 'The Girl with the Seven Lives': A feminist perspective The Girl with the Seven Lives gives a voice to modern Indian women through its protagonist, who struggles with societal expectations while trying to find love on her own terms. This novel touches upon themes like identity, empowerment, and choice, giving readers an insight into contemporary issues faced by women in India today.