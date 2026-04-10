Feeling stuck in life? These books may help

Jay Shetty, the former monk and popular podcaster, has recommended some amazing self-help books that can help you lead a more mindful life. These books delve into the realms of mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and personal growth. They offer practical insights and techniques to help you manage stress better and improve your overall well-being. Here's a look at the top five books that can help you with mindfulness.

Tip 1 'The Power of Now' by Eckhart Tolle Eckhart Tolle's The Power of Now focuses on living in the present moment. The book stresses how to let go of past regrets and future anxieties and instead focus on the now. Tolle gives practical exercises to help you become more aware of your thoughts and emotions. This heightened awareness can help you reduce stress and improve mental clarity.

Tip 2 'Emotional Intelligence' by Daniel Goleman Daniel Goleman's Emotional Intelligence delves into the importance of understanding and managing emotions for personal and professional success. The book outlines five key components: self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills. By developing emotional intelligence, you can improve your relationships, make better decisions, and handle stress more effectively.

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Tip 3 'Mindfulness in Plain English' by Ven Henepola Gunaratana Mindfulness in Plain English is a practical guide to understanding mindfulness meditation. Ven Henepola Gunaratana explains the principles of mindfulness in simple terms. He also gives step-by-step instructions on how to practice meditation effectively. The book emphasizes the importance of focus and awareness in achieving mental peace.

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Tip 4 'The Miracle of Mindfulness' by Thich Nhat Hanh In The Miracle of Mindfulness, Thich Nhat Hanh gives readers practical techniques to incorporate mindfulness into their daily lives. The book has simple exercises, such as breathing techniques, that can be done anywhere at any time. These practices help cultivate a sense of calmness and presence throughout the day.