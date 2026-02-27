If suspense storytelling is your thing, grab these books

Amitabh Bachchan , the legendary actor, has often shared his love for literature. Among his favorites are suspense novels that keep readers on the edge of their seats. These recommendations give you a peek into the world of thrilling narratives and unexpected twists. If you are a fan of suspenseful storytelling, these picks by Bachchan might just be the perfect addition to your reading list.

#1 'The Da Vinci Code' by Dan Brown The Da Vinci Code is a gripping novel that takes readers on an exhilarating journey through art, history, and religion. The story revolves around Robert Langdon, who uncovers a series of puzzles leading to a secret society. With its fast-paced plot and intricate details, the book keeps readers guessing till the end. Brown's masterful storytelling makes this one of the most popular suspense novels ever.

#2 'Gone Girl' by Gillian Flynn Gone Girl is a psychological thriller that dives into the complexities of marriage and media influence. The story follows Nick Dunne as he deals with his wife Amy's mysterious disappearance on their fifth anniversary. The novel is famous for its unreliable narrators and shocking plot twists that keep readers hooked from start to finish. Flynn's sharp writing makes this book an unforgettable read.

#3 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' by Stieg Larsson This novel introduces readers to Lisbeth Salander, an enigmatic hacker who teams up with journalist Mikael Blomkvist to solve a decades-old disappearance case in Sweden's wealthy family. Stieg Larsson's work is known for its complex characters and multi-layered plots that explore themes of power dynamics and corruption in society. The book's blend of mystery and intrigue has made it a modern classic in suspense literature.

