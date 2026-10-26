Which is better for your heart: Rebounding or trampolining?
What's the story
Rebounding and trampolining are two popular forms of exercise that provide a fun way to improve cardiovascular health. Both activities involve jumping on a spring-loaded surface, but they have different impacts on the body. While rebounding usually happens on smaller, more portable devices, trampolining is usually done on larger, gym-like trampolines. Let's take a look at the differences between the two and how they can help you with your heart health.
#1
The benefits of rebounding
Rebounding is performed on mini-trampolines and is known for its low-impact nature. It reduces stress on joints while still giving an effective workout.
The up-and-down motion improves circulation and lymphatic flow, which helps in detoxification and boosts cardiovascular function.
Rebounding also strengthens core muscles and improves balance, making it an all-round exercise option for people of all ages.
#2
Trampolining for cardiovascular health
Trampolining, which is performed on larger trampolines, provides a more intense workout than rebounding.
It engages more muscle groups due to its larger surface area and requires more energy expenditure.
This activity boosts heart rate significantly, which improves cardiovascular endurance over time.
Trampolining also promotes coordination and agility, as it requires precise movements to maintain balance.
#3
Caloric expenditure comparison
Both rebounding and trampolining burn calories efficiently, but the intensity of trampolining usually results in higher caloric expenditure per session.
A 150-pound person can burn around 300 calories in 30 minutes of trampolining, compared to around 200 calories during a similar duration of rebounding.
The difference in caloric burn makes trampolining a better option for those looking to lose weight or maintain their weight.
#4
Safety considerations in each activity
Safety is paramount in both activities to prevent injuries like sprains or falls.
Rebounding is generally safer because of its smaller size, which limits the risk of falls from greater heights.
However, proper footwear should be worn to avoid slipping off the matting surface during exercises like jumping jacks or squats on mini-trampolines.
Trampolining requires safety nets around larger setups to prevent accidental falls off the edges.