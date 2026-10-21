How to recover deleted files without software
What's the story
Recovering deleted files can be a daunting task, especially if you do not have any software. However, there are some practical methods you can employ to recover lost data without relying on additional tools. These techniques are simple and effective, making them accessible to anyone facing data loss issues. By following these steps, you may be able to retrieve important files without the need for specialized software.
Tip 1
Check the Recycle Bin
The first step in recovering deleted files is to check the Recycle Bin on your computer.
Most operating systems temporarily store deleted items here before permanently removing them.
If your file is still in the Recycle Bin, you can easily restore it by right-clicking on it and selecting the Restore option.
This method is quick and does not require any additional software.
Tip 2
Use the File History feature
If you have enabled File History on your system, it can be a lifesaver in recovering deleted files.
File History automatically backs up copies of your files at regular intervals.
To recover a deleted file using this feature, go to Settings and look for previous versions of the file or folder in question.
This way, you can restore earlier versions without needing any third-party tools.
Tip 3
Restore from backup
If you regularly back up your data using external drives or cloud services, restoring from these backups can be a reliable way to recover deleted files.
Simply connect your backup device, or log into your cloud account, and locate the specific file or folder you wish to restore.
This method ensures that even if a file is deleted from your primary storage, it can still be accessed through backups.
Tip 4
Check temporary files
Sometimes, applications create temporary files while working on documents.
These temporary files may contain parts of the original document that were deleted accidentally.
To check for these temporary files, open the application used to create the document and look in its temp folder or search for temp files with a relevant extension like .tmp or .bak.